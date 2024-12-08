IDF strikes Syrian chemical weapons factory, places tanks on border - report

The IDF struck a chemical weapons factory belonging to the regime of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to prevent the rebels from seizing it, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing Syrian sources.

Simultaneously, Israeli tanks were reported to have rolled out in the Golan area along the Syrian border.

On Saturday, opposition sources speaking with Channel 12 noted their wish for peace in the region.

Further on Saturday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt .-Gen. said on a visit to the Syrian border that the IDF was "monitoring to ensure that local elements aren't moving in our direction," with a "very strong offensive and defensive response," prepared would the need arise.

Earlier, the military noted that in accordance with a situational assessment, the IDF had decided to reinforce troops for defense purposes throughout the Golan Heights region bordering Syria. People gather in the city center, celebrating the anti-regime armed groups, opposing the Bashar al-Assad regime taking control of the city center of Hama, Syria on December 5, 2024. (credit: Ammar Hatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The reinforcement of forces will enable strengthening the defense in the area and the preparation of forces for various scenarios in the sector," the IDF's statement read.

Assad's regime falls

In the early hours of Sunday, the Syrian military's command informed officers that the regime of President Bashar al-Assad had ended, with Syrian rebels announcing the city had been freed.

Reuters and Maya Gur Arieh contributed to this report.