Syria civil war: Rebels advance on Homs, Iran evacuates personnel
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile
The Jordanian embassy to the United States on Saturday denied a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Jordan had encouraged Syrian President Bashar Assad to continue to rule Syria from exile.
Embassy Statement: Denial of Allegations Made in Wall Street Journal Article pic.twitter.com/IEE8JmbQbt— Jordan Embassy in Washington D.C. (@JorEmbUS) December 6, 2024
The embassy condemned the report as "entirely unfounded and false."Go to the full article >>
Syrian rebels deploy 'Shaheen' drones ahead of Homs assault - Al Hadath
The report comes one day after rebels announced on Telegram that they had reached Homs's city limits, making a final call for government forces to defect.
Rebel factions in Syria launched a squadron of "Shaheen" drones in preparation to storm Homs, the Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported on Saturday, adding that swarms of drones were seen over the city.Go to the full article >>
Iran evacuates personnel in Syria as rebels further advance - NYT
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also traveled to the Syrian capital this week to meet with Assad to pledge the Islamic Republic's full support.
The Islamic Republic of Iran began evacuating its Quds Force's personnel and military officials from Syria into neighboring countries such as Iraq and Lebanon, The New York Times reported late Friday, citing regional and Iranian officials.
The officials said that within the Quds Force, two of their top generals fled to Iraq. This move comes as rebels who oppose Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have been seizing cities that are a threat to his rule.Go to the full article >>
US closely monitoring developments in Syria - White House
The US is closely monitoring developments in Syria, where opposition forces have jolted President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.Go to the full article >>
Iraq considers Syrian intervention as rebels advance
Iraqi forces bolster border defenses as Sunni rebels threaten Assad's hold on Syria.
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim ruling parties and armed groups are weighing the pros and cons of armed intervention in Syria, viewing as a grave threat the advance of Sunni Islamist rebels who have taken two Syrian cities and now bear down on a third.
Baghdad has a dark history with Syria-based Sunni fighters, thousands of whom crossed into Iraq after the 2003 US invasion and fueled years of sectarian killing before returning again in 2013 as Islamic State to conquer a third of the country.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know: Operation 'Deterrence of Aggression'
• Syrian opposition groups launched operation 'Deterrence of Aggression' on November 27, 2024
• SInce the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, around half a million people have been killed and millions of other have been displaced.