Syria civil war: Rebels advance on Homs, Iran evacuates personnel

The Jordanian embassy to the United States on Saturday denied a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Jordan had encouraged Syrian President Bashar Assad to continue to rule Syria from exile.

Embassy Statement: Denial of Allegations Made in Wall Street Journal Article pic.twitter.com/IEE8JmbQbt — Jordan Embassy in Washington D.C. (@JorEmbUS) December 6, 2024

The embassy condemned the report as "entirely unfounded and false."