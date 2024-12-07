Syria civil war: Rebels advance on Homs, Iran evacuates personnel

Live Updates
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Jordanian embassy to the United States on Saturday denied a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal that claimed Jordan had encouraged Syrian President Bashar Assad to continue to rule Syria from exile.

The embassy condemned the report as "entirely unfounded and false."

Syrian rebels deploy 'Shaheen' drones ahead of Homs assault - Al Hadath

The report comes one day after rebels announced on Telegram that they had reached Homs's city limits, making a final call for government forces to defect.

By SAM HALPERN
Tanks stand after rebels led by HTS have sought to capitalize on their swift takeover of Aleppo in the north and Hama in west-central Syria by pressing onwards to Homs, in Hama, Syria December 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)
Tanks stand after rebels led by HTS have sought to capitalize on their swift takeover of Aleppo in the north and Hama in west-central Syria by pressing onwards to Homs, in Hama, Syria December 6, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Rebel factions in Syria launched a squadron of "Shaheen" drones in preparation to storm Homs, the Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported on Saturday, adding that swarms of drones were seen over the city.

Iran evacuates personnel in Syria as rebels further advance - NYT

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also traveled to the Syrian capital this week to meet with Assad to pledge the Islamic Republic's full support.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Members of Syrian opposition fighters walk along a street in Aleppo, after the Syrian army said that dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by rebels who swept into the city, in Syria November 30, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
Members of Syrian opposition fighters walk along a street in Aleppo, after the Syrian army said that dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by rebels who swept into the city, in Syria November 30, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

The Islamic Republic of Iran began evacuating its Quds Force's personnel and military officials from Syria into neighboring countries such as Iraq and Lebanon, The New York Times reported late Friday, citing regional and Iranian officials.

The officials said that within the Quds Force, two of their top generals fled to Iraq. This move comes as rebels who oppose Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have been seizing cities that are a threat to his rule.

US closely monitoring developments in Syria - White House

By REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The US is closely monitoring developments in Syria, where opposition forces have jolted President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Iraq considers Syrian intervention as rebels advance

Iraqi forces bolster border defenses as Sunni rebels threaten Assad's hold on Syria.

By REUTERS
Raising the opposition flag at the Aleppo Citadel in the center of the old city of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 1, 2024. (photo credit: Moaid Ismaeil/The Media Line)
Raising the opposition flag at the Aleppo Citadel in the center of the old city of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 1, 2024.
(photo credit: Moaid Ismaeil/The Media Line)

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim ruling parties and armed groups are weighing the pros and cons of armed intervention in Syria, viewing as a grave threat the advance of Sunni Islamist rebels who have taken two Syrian cities and now bear down on a third.

Baghdad has a dark history with Syria-based Sunni fighters, thousands of whom crossed into Iraq after the 2003 US invasion and fueled years of sectarian killing before returning again in 2013 as Islamic State to conquer a third of the country.

What you need to know: Operation 'Deterrence of Aggression'

• Syrian opposition groups launched operation 'Deterrence of Aggression' on November 27, 2024

• SInce the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, around half a million people have been killed and millions of other have been displaced.