Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Chikli: Israel must reclaim Mount Hermon and reinforce 1974 ceasefire line

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 08:02

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli urged Israel to reclaim Mount Hermon and establish a defensive line along the 1974 ceasefire boundary to counter regional threats and prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold near its borders in a post on X on Sunday.

Chikli warned of the increasing presence of jihadist groups in Syria, noting that while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani (Ahmad Hussein al-Sharaa), have rebranded, much of Syria remains under the influence of al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates.

He also highlighted the expansion of Kurdish control in northeastern Syria as a positive development. Still, he stressed that Israel must act decisively to prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold near its communities.

Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM
Syrian televised report announces Damascus freed, Assad regime ousted
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 07:57 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:12 AM
Biden monitoring 'extraordinary' Syrian situation
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 06:35 AM
Intense sounds of shooting heard in center of Syrian capital Damascus
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:13 AM
Israeli forces attack along Lebanon-Syria border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:03 AM
Syrian rebels topple statue of Assad's brother in Homs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 01:28 AM
Former South Korea defense minister arrested over role in martial law
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:11 AM
Lebanese army sends forces to Hermel area near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:52 AM
Explosions heard in central Israel following IDF strikes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:51 AM
UK's Starmer to push for stronger ties with UAE, Saudi Arabia in first G
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 AM
Dozens of elite Hezbollah fighters flee Syria's Homs, Syrian army says
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:37 PM
Syrian rebel commander says rebel forces have started entering Homs
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:36 PM
Syrian rebels say they have no intention to use chemical weapons
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 09:46 PM
US alleges China hacked calls of 'very senior' political figures
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 08:10 PM