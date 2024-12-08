Chikli: Israel must reclaim Mount Hermon and reinforce 1974 ceasefire line

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli urged Israel to reclaim Mount Hermon and establish a defensive line along the 1974 ceasefire boundary to counter regional threats and prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold near its borders in a post on X on Sunday.

הארועים בסוריה רחוקים מלהיות סיבה למסיבה. למרות הריברנדינג של הייאת תחריר א-שאם ומנהיגה אחמד א שרע, בשורה התחתונה מרבית סוריה נמצאת כעת בשליטת ארגוני בת של אל- קאעידה ודעאש. החדשות הטובות הן התחזקות הכורדים והרחבת שליטתם בצפון מזרח המדינה (מרחב דיר א-זור). אופרטיבית על ישראל… pic.twitter.com/AJG3fhFrji — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) December 8, 2024

Chikli warned of the increasing presence of jihadist groups in Syria, noting that while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani (Ahmad Hussein al-Sharaa), have rebranded, much of Syria remains under the influence of al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates.

He also highlighted the expansion of Kurdish control in northeastern Syria as a positive development. Still, he stressed that Israel must act decisively to prevent extremist groups from gaining a foothold near its communities.