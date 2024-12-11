Jerusalem Post
Russia says Israeli action in Syria violates pact that ended Yom Kippur war

By REUTERS

Israeli action in Syria violates a 1974 treaty between Israel and Syria that ended the Yom Kippur war, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, calling Israeli air strikes on Syria a matter of serious concern.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that his country aims to impose a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria as the Israeli military said a wave of its air strikes had destroyed the bulk of Syria's strategic weapons stockpiles.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing Israel's actions did not serve to stabilize the situation in Syria and called on it to show restraint.

