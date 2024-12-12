IDF asks Gaza residents to take shelter ahead of IAF strikes on terrorists

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee told the residents of several areas of the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening to move to shelters as the IAF will begin striking terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area.

#عاجل ‼️ الى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في بلوكات: 703, 690, 783, 688, 784, 687 (منطقة الرمال - الصبرة) هذا تخدير مسبق قبل هجوم!⭕️تطلق المنظمات الإرهابية القذائف الصاروخية مرة اخرى من هذه المنطقة. لقد تم تحذير هذه المنطقة المحددة عدة مرات في الماضي ⭕️من أجل أمنكم، انتقلوا… pic.twitter.com/fGHgPfpRk4 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 12, 2024

The messages were broadcasted to residents of Al-Rimal and Al-Sabra.