IDF asks Gaza residents to take shelter ahead of IAF strikes on terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee told the residents of several areas of the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening to move to shelters as the IAF will begin striking terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area.  

The messages were broadcasted to residents of Al-Rimal and Al-Sabra.

North Carolina home vandalized with Nazi swastikas
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:22 PM
Hammer-wielding man threatens Australian Jewish bakery patrons
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:10 PM
Antisemitic, anti-black graffiti found at Pittsburgh's Riverfront Park
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:02 PM
US House passes bill to expand judiciary despite Biden veto threat
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 05:41 PM
Russian, UAE foreign ministers discuss Syria
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 05:14 PM
IDF to increase protection of communities in West Bank
By WALLA!
12/12/2024 04:54 PM
Syria's ruling body will suspend constitution and parliament
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:42 PM
FAA administrator Whitaker to step down on Jan. 20
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:40 PM
India's Gukesh beats China's Ding to become youngest world champion
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:38 PM
Turkish intelligence chief Kalin is in Damascus, say two close sources
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:36 PM
Trump says he will have ‘big discussion’ about ending childhood vax's
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:08 PM
Paraguayan President inaugurates new embassy in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 03:56 PM
Netanyahu affirms Israel's commitment to Druze in meeting with leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 03:25 PM
Iran accepts tougher oversight at Fordow enrichment plant, IAEA reports
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 02:47 PM
UK Nazi sympathizer detained for knife attack on immigration law firm
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 02:35 PM