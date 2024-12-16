Smotrich working to advance judicial reforms in absence of compromise

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is coordinating with Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding how to advance the judicial reforms in the absence of compromise between coalition leaders, sources close to Smotrich said on Monday.

In the coalition meeting, Smotrich stated that he supports a compromise with the parties involved. However, if the judicial system continues its overhaul and rejects to compromise, Smotrich says he will support legislating the reform—at the very least, changes to the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee—even during a period of war.

This comes after coalition leaders “decided not to decide” on the issue of judicial reform at the meeting on Sunday.