IDF issues seize and demolish orders for homes of two West Bank terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Central Command commander signed an order for the seizure and demolition of terrorist Ammar Odeh's home in Salfit, the IDF announced Wednesday. The order was signed after an appeal was rejected.

Odeh carried out a terror attack in Holon in August, in which Rina Danib and Avraham Somichi were killed and two others were wounded.

Additionally, the IDF issued a notice of intent to seize and demolish the apartment where terrorist Jamal Abu Hania lived in Kalkilya. Hania, along with others, conducted a terror attack in Kalkilya in June in which Amnon Mukhtar was murdered.



