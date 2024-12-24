Home Front Command completes investigation on Yemen missile incident in Jaffa

The Home Front Command completed an operational examination of the missile attack in Jaffa that took place on the night between Friday and Saturday and injured sixteen people, the IDF said on Tuesday evening.

It said that the examination revealed that rocket sirens sounded at a delay for reasons that could not be published.

It also said that lessons from the incident have been "learned and implemented." The IDF subsequently decided to adjust the areas where sirens were sounded. Consequently, in the future, sirens are expected to be sounded in broader areas during similar incidents.