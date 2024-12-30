Jerusalem Post
Additional NIS 28 million approved for Hesder Yeshivas for 2024

By LIAM ADIVE

The Finance Committee approved an additional NIS 28 million for Hesder Yeshivas for 2024 on Monday morning.

Hesder Yeshivas are an Israeli yeshiva program which combines Talmudic studies with military service.

This represents a 50% increase in the Defense Ministry's contribution to the Hesder Yeshivas' budget.

In response to the proposal's approval in the committee, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "At a time when not everyone is carrying the stretcher and bearing the burden of war, the government of Israel and I, together with members of the opposition, salute the Hesder Yeshivas."

 
