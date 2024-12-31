IDF troops destroy weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon

IDF troops in the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, located and destroyed a weapons storage facility in the Saluki area of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Tuesday afternoon.

The facility contained significant weaponry, including rocket launchers, missiles, and explosive devices.

During a separate raid on nearby structures, IDF forces uncovered additional arms, including missile launchers, explosive devices, dozens of AK-47 rifles, grenades, wire-guided missiles, mines, surveillance equipment, and tactical combat gear.

All weapons found were confiscated and dismantled. Weapons located by the IDF in a Radwan tunnel and command center in southern Lebanon on December 28 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF continues to operate in southern Lebanon

On Saturday, IDF confirmed it had dismantled a 100-meter-long underground tunnel that hid the entrance to a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist hideout in southern Lebanon.

The tunnel was discovered during operational activities by the 300th Brigade under the command of the 146th Division and was destroyed in cooperation with the engineering forces.

The IDF is continuing to operate against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon amid the ceasefire that was enacted in late November.