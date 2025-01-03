Sirens sound across central, southern Israel following missile launched from Yemen

Sirens sounded across central and southern Israel due to a missile launched by Yemen's Houthis early Friday morning, the IDF announced.

According to the IDF, the missile was identified as it was crossing into Israeli territory, and interceptors were launched toward the target.

Shrapnel from the interception fell in Modi'in, the IDF reported.

While no one was reported wounded as a result of falling debris, 12 people were injured on their way to shelters, along with nine panic victims, Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom reported.

The Houthis claimed the incident on Telegram, showing videos of people running to shelters from Israeli social media channels. An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Israeli - Houthi conflict

For over a week, the Houthis have launched a missile at Israel nearly every night.

The IDF has intercepted most before entering Israeli territory.

This is a developing story.