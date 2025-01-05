Jerusalem Post
Police arrested individual suspected of smuggling women in east Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An east Jerusalem resident was arrested under suspicion of attempting to smuggle three women through a checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, according to the Israel Police.

The police statement continued that the suspect disregarded police instructions at the checkpoint, attempted to escape, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a post at the checkpoint. Police ruled out the possibility of a vehicular attack.

No injuries were reported among security personnel, but the female passengers were injured, per the police's statement.



