IAF eliminates Gaza terrorists who took part in Oct. 7 massacre

An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre during strikes in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the military and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Tuesday.

The strikes were carried out under the guidance of intelligence information provided by the Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command.

The military added that prior to the strike, it had taken precautions to avoid harming civilians, including further aerial surveillance, the use of precise munitions, and additional intelligence information.

"Hamas terrorists continue to operate from civilian shelters, cruelly exploiting the population as a human shield for their activities and terrorist needs," the IDF statement read. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

IDF eliminates Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun

Earlier this week, the military said it had killed Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the rocket array in northern Gaza in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who participated in the October 7 massacre, as well as planned and led several ambushes against IDF troops.