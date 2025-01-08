Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Capitol Police stop machete-armed man entering visitor center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The police arrested a machete-armed man attempting to enter the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday afternoon, the US Capitol Police announced on X/Twitter.

In addition to the machete, the man had three knives in his possession, the Capitol Police added. 

The man is set to face multiple charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

Hamas claims it made concessions for Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 10:40 PM
IDF: From now on, nearly all soldiers to be blurred in media interviews
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/08/2025 10:32 PM
Gunshots heard near presidency in Chad capital N'Djamena
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 10:07 PM
Israel police arrest terror suspect in undercover operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 08:58 PM
Attorney-General seeks extension amid High Court case against Ben-Gvir
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/08/2025 08:14 PM
After US exemption, UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:26 PM
State of emergency in Russia's Engels after Ukrainian drone hit oil dep'
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:06 PM
Hezbollah candidate withdraws from Lebanon's presidential elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 05:05 PM
UAE puts 19 individuals and UK entities on terrorism list
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:47 PM
Israel arrests Palestinian believed to have run over police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 04:41 PM
UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:36 PM
UK imposes asset freeze on 'extreme right wing group' Blood and Honour
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 04:34 PM
Shooting incident in West Bank reported, no casualties or damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 04:32 PM
Sirens sound, interception launched after false identification in South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:32 PM
Israeli teacher killed in snowboarding accident in Romania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:29 PM