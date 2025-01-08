US Capitol Police stop machete-armed man entering visitor center

The police arrested a machete-armed man attempting to enter the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday afternoon, the US Capitol Police announced on X/Twitter.

In addition to the machete, the man had three knives in his possession, the Capitol Police added.

Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete. Security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center while we investigated. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) January 8, 2025

The man is set to face multiple charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.