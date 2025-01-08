IDF announces fallen soldier Nevo Fisher, killed in the northern Gaza Strip

Staff Sergeant Nevo Fisher, was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday night.

Staff Sergeant Fisher, 20, from Bruchin, served in the 46th Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade.

Staff Sergeants Matityahu Ya’akov Perel and Kenew Kasa were killed in the same incident.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated against the soldier's tank while they were operating inside the Beit Hanun neighborhood of Gaza City. As a result of the explosion, the tank they were in caught fire, Ynet reported earlier on Wednesday.

Fisher was promoted to staff sergeant posthumously.

Details of his funeral have not yet been announced

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Staff Sergeant Fisher raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 831.

Some 396 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.