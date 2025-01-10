IDF confirms hostage Hamza Ziyadne killed in Gaza captivity

Following the conclusion of the examination process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, IDF representatives notified the Ziyadne family that their son Hamza Ziyadne, who was held hostage in the Gaza Strip, was killed in Hamas captivity, the military and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday.

During IDF and ISA activity in the past several days in the Gaza Strip, the forces located and recovered the bodies of Youssef Ziyadne and his son Hamza Ziyadne from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area and returned them to Israel.

Hamza and Youssef were both taken hostage alive on October 7, 2023 and killed in Hamas captivity.