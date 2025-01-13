CENTCOM chief visits US aircraft carrier deployed in Red Sea

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, visited the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier currently deployed in the Red Sea, CENTCOM said in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday.

USCENTCOM Commander Visits USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike GroupOn 12 January, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as it operated in the Red Sea as part of ongoing… pic.twitter.com/UGYUDiA2gP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 12, 2025

"The Carrier Strike Group presence in the region reinforces our commitment, alongside our partners and allies, to ensuring maritime security and deterring threats to regional stability," Kurilla said.