CENTCOM chief visits US aircraft carrier deployed in Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, visited the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier currently deployed in the Red Sea, CENTCOM said in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday. 

 "The Carrier Strike Group presence in the region reinforces our commitment, alongside our partners and allies, to ensuring maritime security and deterring threats to regional stability," Kurilla said. 

