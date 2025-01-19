Jerusalem Post
IDF Arabic spokesperson warns against rioting, marching in support of terrorism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Palestinians in the West Bank in a video posted to X on Sunday against "participating in riots and armed marches that support terrorism. Anyone who participates in such terrorist acts exposes himself to danger."



