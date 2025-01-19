IDF Arabic spokesperson warns against rioting, marching in support of terrorism

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Palestinians in the West Bank in a video posted to X on Sunday against "participating in riots and armed marches that support terrorism. Anyone who participates in such terrorist acts exposes himself to danger."

#عاجل ‼️ تحذير خطير بخصوص الاستعدادات لإطلاق سراح الارهابيين الفلسطينيين السجناء إلى منطقة يهودا والسامرة:⭕️نحذر من مغبة المشاركة في أعمال شغب ومسيرات مسلحة وداعمة للارهاب. كل من يشارك في مثل هذه الأعمال الارهابية يعرض نفسه للخطر. pic.twitter.com/usiNpZ0N9a — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 19, 2025