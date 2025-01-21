Hamas says four female hostages to be released Saturday - report

Four female hostages are set to be released on Saturday, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the second round of releases in the first stage of the hostage deal is expected after Hamas released on Sunday 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

There are seven women who remain on the list of now 30 hostages expected to be released from Hamas captivity in the first phase of the hostage deal.

The hostages on the list are set to be freed in exchange for security prisoners, humanitarian aid, and an IDF withdrawal from some areas in Gaza. The 33 hostages set to be released in the first stage of the hostage deal. (credit: via walla!)

Release planned Saturday

On Monday, Hamas said the second hostage release would occur on Saturday, January 25, 2025, as planned, hours after it had claimed it would be delayed to Saturday.

Amichai Stein and Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.