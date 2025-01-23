IDF dismantles Hezbollah weapons stores, infrastructure in southern Lebanon

The IDF has dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon which was being used to store weapons and and fire hundreds of rockets and anti-tank missiles into Israel, the army announced on Thursday.

During scans in the area, numerous weapons were located, including rocket launchers, crates of munitions, missiles and launchers, explosives, RPG launchers, AK-47 rifles, hundreds of rockets and mortars, grenades, Kornet missiles, and sniper rifles.

The weapons were located inside buildings that served as residential buildings, courtyards, kindergartens, and basements, the army added.