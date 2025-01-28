Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Goma hospitals in Congo overwhelmed with hundreds of wounded, UN says

By REUTERS

Hospitals are overwhelmed in east Congo's city of Goma, treating hundreds of patients with gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds while many dead bodies lay in the streets, UN and other aid agencies said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed. There are currently hundreds of people in hospital, most admitted with gunshot wounds," said Adelheid Marschang, WHO's emergency response coordinator for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Heavy small arms fire and mortar fire continued in the streets on Tuesday, where many dead bodies could be seen, said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at the same briefing, citing reports from staff in the city.

Brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat: 'He is probably not alive'
By YAKI ADAMKER
01/28/2025 12:43 PM
Lapid: 'Hamas will return to Gaza if Israel doesn't make a move'
By MAARIV
01/28/2025 11:56 AM
UK population projected to reach 72.5 million by 2032
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 11:44 AM
Netanyahu trial testimony scheduled for Wednesday cancelled
By MICHAEL STARR
01/28/2025 11:15 AM
Iran: Israel is detaining our journalist who reported in Gaza - report
By LIRAN AHARONI
01/28/2025 11:10 AM
French foreign minister reaffirms that Europe would respond to US tariffs
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 10:06 AM
Europe must boost security against Russian hybrid attacks, Danish PM says
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 09:59 AM
Protesters in Libya call for halt to Es Sidra port's oil loading operati
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 09:32 AM
Netanyahu trial hearing cancelled due to sick judge
By MICHAEL STARR
01/28/2025 06:48 AM
Rubio talks to King Abdullah after Trump remarks on Gazan displacement
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 01:29 AM
US military aircraft with deported migrants lands in Guatemala
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 01:13 AM
Trump: We will have a lot of people bidding on TikTok
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 12:49 AM
French prime minister says Elon Musk threatens democracies
By REUTERS
01/27/2025 11:11 PM
Police cancel Mac. Haifa/Tel Aviv game after flares thrown, fan violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 10:29 PM
Emily Damari shared a photo of hostages Gali, Ziv Berman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 10:24 PM