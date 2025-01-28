Goma hospitals in Congo overwhelmed with hundreds of wounded, UN says

Hospitals are overwhelmed in east Congo's city of Goma, treating hundreds of patients with gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds while many dead bodies lay in the streets, UN and other aid agencies said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed. There are currently hundreds of people in hospital, most admitted with gunshot wounds," said Adelheid Marschang, WHO's emergency response coordinator for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Heavy small arms fire and mortar fire continued in the streets on Tuesday, where many dead bodies could be seen, said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at the same briefing, citing reports from staff in the city.