Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump issued an order on Tuesday to stop federal funding, sponsorship, promotion, assistance, for gender affirming care for children under age 19.

The order fulfills an election promise by Trump to end "child sexual mutilation," an apparent reference to gender-affirming care.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," Trump's executive order reads.

The order released on Tuesday directs the health and human services secretary to review how to promote the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or "other identity-based confusion."

Russia, Syria to hold further talks on Russian military bases in Syria
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:16 AM
IDF fires warning shots at suspects in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 10:15 PM
US sending patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 10:03 PM
Israel carries out strike in Nabatiya, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 08:11 PM
Deri calls on gov't, coalition to regulate status of Yeshiva students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 07:50 PM
IDF troops eliminate terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 06:12 PM
Qatar and US discuss joint Gaza mediation efforts, Qatar says
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 05:41 PM
IDF announces intention to demolish home of Jenin terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 04:15 PM
Plane catches fire at airport in Busan in South Korea, no casualties
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 04:03 PM
Haredim block road in Jerusalem in protest against IDF draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 04:00 PM
French investigators open money laundering probe into crypto platform
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 03:57 PM
Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 03:29 PM
HRF files complaint against Amichai Chikli for 'terrorist threats'
By MATHILDA HELLER
01/28/2025 02:50 PM
Qatari Foreign Ministry Spox.: 'No date for Arbel Yehud's release'
By LIRAN AHARONI
01/28/2025 02:36 PM
Police arrest suspect for attacking officers in Kiryat Ono
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 01:59 PM