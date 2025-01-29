Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors

US President Donald Trump issued an order on Tuesday to stop federal funding, sponsorship, promotion, assistance, for gender affirming care for children under age 19.

The order fulfills an election promise by Trump to end "child sexual mutilation," an apparent reference to gender-affirming care.

"It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," Trump's executive order reads.

The order released on Tuesday directs the health and human services secretary to review how to promote the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or "other identity-based confusion."