Rubio thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for "his mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza" according to a statement by the US State Department on Tuesday evening.

Rubio also "reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable, and ensuring they release all remaining hostages.  The Secretary also underscored that discussions to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza for the longer-term are vital for regional security and stability," according to the statement.

During the same call, Rubio and Al Thani also discussed "Qatar’s facilitation in securing the recent release of two unlawfully detained Americans held by the Taliban in Afghanistan."

