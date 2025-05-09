Huckabee: Israel will not be part of distributing aid to Gaza, but will be part of security

Israel will not be part of distributing aid in Gaza, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on Friday morning.

Israel will be involved in security in the Gaza Strip, he added.

President Trump wants food distributed in Gaza safely and efficiently, he said.

There is a desperate need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, but Hamas is not capable or willing to provide it, he added.

Several partners have agreed to a mechanism to distribute aid to Gaza, Huckabee said, without naming the partners, adding that they have committed funding but do not want to be identified yet. However, he confirmed that Israel will not be involved.

This new mechanism is not dependent on military action, and it will hopefully start soon, he commented.

Private security will be responsible for ensuring safety, distributing aid

Private security will be responsible for ensuring the safety of workers and in distributing the food, he clarified, adding that everything will be in line with rules of international humanitarian law vis-a-vis rules of engagement due to the private security's involvement.