'Hope Greta and her friends can swim!' Lindsey Graham writes regarding Gaza 'Freedom Flotilla'

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham wrote "Hope Greta [Thunberg] and her friends can swim!" in a post to X/Twitter on Sunday, referring to the "Freedom Flotilla" that was set to sail to Gaza this weekend.

Hope Greta and her friends can swim!https://t.co/Noab4QyJtV — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 1, 2025

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are said to be among the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's crew voyaging to Gaza to deliver aid this weekend.

The crew will journey aboard the Madleen after a drone allegedly destroyed the organization's last vessel from Sicily, according to the organization. The 'Madleen' ship set to sail from Sicily to Gaza. (credit: FREEDOM FLOTILLA COALITION)

Flotilla reportedly targeted by drone strike off coast of Malta

The organization claimed in early May to have been targeted by a drone strike off the coast of Malta, issuing an SOS signal.

Some 30 people were on board the shift at the time of the alleged attack, which occurred shortly after 12:00 a.m. local time.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.