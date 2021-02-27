The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
As elections near, airport closure and travel policies slammed by MKs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 20:32
As elections in Israel are nearing, it remains unclear how Israelis stuck abroad while the airport remains closed will vote, drawing criticism from ministers on Saturday. 
Chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Zvi Hauser slammed the current COVID-19 airport policy, arguing that “Israel is almost the only country in the world which does not allow its citizens abroad the right to vote while overseas."
Due to high coronavirus infection rates and the fear of introducing new mutations, Israel now transfers all requests to enter it to a designated committee. However, various politicians slammed the committee for its lack of transparency. 
Hauser called on the government to adopt a law bill he submitted in the previous Knesset which would allow each Israeli “stuck” outside the country to vote. 
Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer called on the Knesset to hold an emergency session to discuss what he described as a damage done to “basic human rights” in support of political interests.
Amid criticism, claims have been made that permission to enter the country is easier to obtain if those asking for it are connected to Likud or Shas. 
“We will not allow for the formation of first class and second class citizens,” Forer said. 
Yesh Atid Chaiman Yair Lapid argued in a letter to the attorney-general on Saturday that the committee is being used by the prime minister to control the flow of those coming into the country with the intention to shape the outcome of the March elections.
