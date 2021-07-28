4 dead in Ukraine aircraft crash, 3 were yeshiva students

At least four people died in a fire after a light aircraft crashed into the roof of a private villa in Prykarpattia in western Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon, Ukranian and international media reported.



Three of the victims were reportedly Yeshiva students. Two of the yeshiva students were from Monsey and one was from London, according to Hamodia. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, according to the Daily Express UK.

On July 28, at about 1:40 p.m., a light-powered sports plane crashed into a private house near the village of Sheparivtsi, Kolomyia district, with subsequent burning, killing four people," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement, Daily Express noted.



Sheparivtsi is a small town near Ukraine's borders with Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary.

Last September, a military Antonov An-26 transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people on board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

