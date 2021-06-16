Attempted stabbing, ramming attack thwarted near Jerusalem

An attempted combined stabbing and ramming attack was thwarted by the IDF outside the town of Hizma near Jerusalem on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.A Palestinian woman who arrived at the scene attempted to run over soldiers who were securing engineering work and then exited her car and tried to stab the soldiers. The terrorist was shot and killed by the soldiers, and one soldier was lightly injured and treated at the scene. The attempted attack comes a day after Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem amid high tensions surrounding the flag march through the Old City of Jerusalem.
