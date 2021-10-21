Bennett approves plan to let tourists into Israel beginning Nov. 1

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Health and Tourism ministries approved a plan on Thursday to allow vaccinated and recovered tourists into the country beginning Nov. 1.

According to the plan , which still must be ratified by the full government, tourists who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Johnson and Johnson or Sinopharm vaccines within the last six months will be able to enter the country.

Specifically, individuals who took the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to enter if at least seven days have passed since receiving the second dose and no more than 180 days.

For those who took the other vaccines, 14 days need to have passed and now more than 180.

Also, anyone who received a booster shot of these vaccines within the last six months will also be able to enter Israel.

Jerusalem resident Klara Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 vaccine at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Furthermore, recovered individuals who can show that they tested positive at least 11 days prior to entering Israel and no more than 180 are also eligible to enter. If more than six months have passed and these individuals receive a booster, they can also enter the country.

In addition, group tourism is being expanded if they continue to come as capsules and limit their movement.

Members of the group will be required to have been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization. The travelers will either have to take a daily rapid antigen test or a PCR test every 72 hours for the first 14 days of their visit.

The travelers also cannot have been in a “red” country for 14 days prior to traveling to Israel.

The plan comes despite a revelation that at least a handful of cases of the new AY4.2 variant have entered Israel in the last few days and after two large COVID outbreaks were reported in elementary schools.