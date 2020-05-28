The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Biden calls Trump nuclear testing discussion reckless

By REUTERS  
MAY 28, 2020 17:37
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden described reported discussions by the Trump administration over whether to conduct a nuclear weapons test as reckless on Thursday, saying it could spur other countries to follow a dangerous U.S. lead.
Republican President Donald Trump's administration considered whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, The Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the talks.The meeting did not conclude with any agreement to conduct a nuclear test, and a decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China, the report said.
"The possibility that the Trump administration may resume nuclear explosive weapons testing in Nevada is as reckless as it is dangerous. We have not tested a device since 1992; we don’t need to do so now," Biden said in a statement.
The United States has been concerned that Russia and China have been conducting tests. The State Department said in April China may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts.
The former vice president said the possible resumption of such tests by the United States would not bring Moscow or Beijing to the negotiating table on a new arms control agreement
"This is delusional," he said. "A resumption of testing is more likely to prompt other countries to resume militarily significant nuclear testing, and undermine our nuclear nonproliferation goals," including those aimed at North Korea and Iran.
Netanyahu, Bolsonaro discuss cooperation to curb COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/28/2020 04:59 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams top court investigation of allies for alleged fake news
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 04:25 PM
Merkel urges fellow leaders to contribute more to multilateral organisations
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 04:10 PM
Police arrest foreign worker suspected of attacking elderly man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/28/2020 02:40 PM
US Embassy in Israel warns citizens against travelling to Gaza, West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/28/2020 02:26 PM
Netanyahu speaks with Brazilian President Bolsonaro on coronavirus crisis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/28/2020 01:41 PM
WHO official: Spike in European deaths since March linked to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 01:36 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz settle differences after earlier dispute
Philippines confirms 539 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 11:26 AM
Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 4,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 10:36 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 373 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 10:28 AM
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 07:49 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil's death toll passes 25,000, case total passes 411,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 01:43 AM
US to Iran: Negotiate or manage economic collapse caused by sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 01:18 AM
House backs call for sanctions on China over Uighur repression
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 12:35 AM
