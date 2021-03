US President Joe Biden suggested to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “democratic states” should have an infrastructure plan to rival the one employed by the Chinese, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

China’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI) was launched in 2013 and would link markets from East Asia to Europe thanks to more than 100 countries taking part in the $3.7 trillion project.

“I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative,” said Biden.