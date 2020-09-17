Black Flags movement calls on the public to join protests on Thursday

The Black Flags movement announced on Thursday via Facebook that it will be holding protests on bridges and intersections throughout the country, starting at 6:00 p.m."Bridges and intersections operation #13- A festive and furious event before the holidays," the Facebook post read. "Speak to your family members and friends, speak to anyone who won't accept this reality, who's starting to understand that something serious is going on here. A reality of a dysfunctional government, which makes irrelevant decisions, of a person who hasn't won our trust, a man who doesn't have a public or moral mandate to make decisions for us."This is the time to expand the circle. We'll see you tonight on bridges and intersections!"