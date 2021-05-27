Blinken to King Abdullah: US respects Jordan's Temple Mount stewardship

Blinken reiterated that "Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," and discussed how Jordan and the US can help promote these principles in the neighboring territory.

Tensions have been high between Israel and Jordan over the Temple Mount, whose al-Aqsa Mosque compound is administered by the Wakf Islamic religious trust. The status quo only allows Muslim worshipers to pray at the site, which is the third holiest site in Islam and Judaism’s most holy site. The US Secretary of State assured the United States’ respect for "the special role of Jordan in holy sites in Jerusalem" and restated the US commitment to the historic status quo at the Temple Mount, which was a flashpoint for the recent conflict.

Blinken and King Abdullah also discussed regional developments, including Iraq and Syria, and the Secretary commended King Abdullah II for Jordan’s leadership supporting peace in the region.

They reaffirmed the strength of the US-Jordan strategic partnership and expressed a shared desire to make it even stronger.

