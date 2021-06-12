Blue and White release list of nominations in new government

According to a statement released by the party on Saturday, party leader Benny Gantz will retain the position of defense minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata will remain Aliyah and Integration Minister and Chili Tropper will remain Culture and Sports Minister.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen was nominated as Innovation and Science Minister and Alon Schuster as deputy defense minister - a nomination that will be reexamined after the government is sworn in.

Other nominations include Michael Biton as the Knesset's Economics Committee chair, Eitan Ginzburg as head of the Blue and White faction and Knesset chair and Yael Ron Ben Moshe as chair of the Knesset's Public Affairs Committee.

Blue and White has announced its ministerial nominations ahead of Sunday's swearing in of the new Bennett-Lapid government.