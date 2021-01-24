Bnei Brak mayor blames police for violence, calls on them to withdraw

The mayor of Bnei Brak, Avraham Rubinstein, called on the police to withdraw their forces from the streets of his city on Sunday. He said they must leave the management of life to the city leadership.

He told police to "get themselves together," saying that "it's with a sad pain that we say out loud that the Israeli Police and its leaders are to blame for the catastrophe that has been taking place in our city for several days."

In recent days, police have begun to more faithfully enforce coronavirus restrictions in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, leading to violent clashes across the country.