British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK will introduce tighter COVID-19 restrictions “if we have to”, Reuters reported on Monday.Chief Executive Officer of NHS England Simon Stevens warned the health service and the whole country are in an “incredibly serious situation.”

Tens of millions of British citizens are expected to be immunized by spring with 2,700 vaccination sites operating across the UK, the news agency reported.