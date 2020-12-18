Businesses announce Sunday protest in light of looming closure of shops

The organizations released an invitation titled, "We came to drive away the darkness - We won't let them close the street shops," referring to the Hanukkah song, "We came to drive away the darkness."

The protest is expected to take place on Sunday, December 20, at 1:30 p.m. in Tel Aviv.

In light of Sunday's coronavirus cabinet meeting that will examine the possible closure of street shops, Lahav, Israel's Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses and the Movement for Promoting Fashion in Israel announced that it will hold a protest in Tel Aviv on Sunday against the looming decision.