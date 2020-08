Pictures posted on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from an industrial facility. Bel Edwards, in a tweet, asked residents of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur to take shelter. Police halted traffic on Interstate I-10 into the city of Westlake due to the smoke.The road is the major link connecting Louisiana to Texas and Mississippi.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwest communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a chemical plume rose from a fire at an plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.