Children with disabilities to be exempt from Green Pass

Children with a disability will be exempt from the Green Pass badge, the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee announced on Sunday.

As part of a meeting discussing the restrictions for the upcoming holidays , including prayer regulations, the committee declared that children with disabilities will not need to present a negative PCR test to attend gatherings, as is the case for under-12 children in Israel who are not yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

"The Constitution Committee today approved the Geren Pass initiative for the next ten days," wrote Gilad Kariv (Labor). "The main change is the exemption from tests for 50,000 children with disabilities, to make things easier for them and their families."