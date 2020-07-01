The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China reports 3 new coronavirus cases on June 30 vs 19 a day earlier

By REUTERS  
JULY 1, 2020 03:50
China on Wednesday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the health authority said.
All the new infections were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city reported seven new infections for June 29. There were no new deaths.Mainland China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from four a day earlier.
As of June 30, mainland China had a total of 83,534 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.


