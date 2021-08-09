CIA head to visit Israel Tuesday to discuss Iran tensions

The head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, William Burns, will pay his first visit to Israel since taking office on Tuesday, as a guest of Mossad chief David Barnea, Walla! News reported, citing Israeli officials.

A CIA spokeswoman declined to comment.

Burns arrives in Israel as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, with the recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the background and during a period of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah on the northern border.