Clalit to expand vaccine designation groups

In accordance with the most recent Health Ministry guidelines, Clalit Health Services announced that they will begin to designate the vaccines they have - in addition to ones they are expected to receive - to special needs educational staff, starting Monday night.Following the distribution Clalit will then extend it to other educational staff in addition to individuals over the age of 55. At the same time, they will continue the campaign to administer the second dose of the vaccine to those who already received the first.Once the second dose is administered, Clalit members will have the ability to print a certification that testifies to their vaccination.The Heath Ministry's 'green passport' will be made available within one week after the second dose is administered.