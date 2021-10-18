Clashes erupt between Border Police, Palestinians at Damascus Gate

Clashes have erupted between Border Police officers and Palestinians at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Monday.

Palestinian media reported Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who were rioting and throwing rocks and bottles towards officers.



عاجل قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على الشبان خلال المواجهات المندلعة في منطقة باب العامود pic.twitter.com/VG3h4Y1OQ3 October 18, 2021

Israel Police said three Palestinians were arrested for their involvement in attacking the Border Police officers and disturbing public order.