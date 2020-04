CNN anchor Richard Quest tweeted on Monday night that he has contracted the coronavirus, saying "I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.Quest is the third CNN anchor to be diagnosed with COVID-19, after anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and anchor Brooke Baldwin both contracted the virus in March.