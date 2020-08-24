Commanders of 'peeping officer' received complaints, did not act

New evidence shows that the commanders of the officer accused of hiding cameras in the sleeping quarters and showers of female soldiers received complaints about him and did not act, according to Ynet news.

The investigation has uncovered that the officer hid multiple cameras in the sleeping quarters and showers and had compromising pictures of soldiers in his possession for upwards of two years.

As more interviews were conducted, it became apparent that female soldiers had filed complaints against the officer that were ignored by his commanders. The soldiers also said that the officer would go through their underwear drawers and make sexist comments.

