Coronavirus in Israel: 3.5% of kindergartens closed amid COVID-19

While kindergarteners seem to be infected at lower rates than their proportion to the general population, primary and secondary school students have been testing positive at rates higher than their proportion to the general population.

In addition, the data shows that while 749 kindergartens (3.5% of Israel's kindergartens) have been closed due to illness, only 10 primary, secondary or special education facilities (0.2% of all facilities) have closed due to infections.

73.6% of of the 10,381 actively infected students reside in red or orange zones (areas with higher than average infection rates). In addition, 1,911 teaching staff have been infected as well.