Coronavirus: New conditions to require vaccinated Israelis to quarantine

The Israeli government is weighing new restrictions which would require Israelis to enter quarantine upon coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 even if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus themselves, Ynet reported.In the coming days the Health Ministry will reportedly sign a new directive which would reinstate quarantine for vaccinated or recovered Israelis should they meet any of the conditions outlined in the directive.The first of the three conditions outlined by Ynet requires a vaccinated or recovered person to self-isolate if they come into contact with a patient infected with a more severe variant, such as the Delta variant.If a person comes into contact with a patient sick with a less severe variant but they frequent institutions with vulnerable or unvaccinated populations, they will also be required to quarantine in order to protect the vulnerable population.The third condition that would reportedly require a vaccinated or recovered person to enter quarantine is if they are on a flight with a passenger who later tests positive for COVID-19.