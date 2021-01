Israel has hit a vaccination personal record, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, vaccinating 186,000 people in a single day.Some 114,000 people were given a second dose and another 72,000 a first dose, he reported early Tuesday.In total, 2,2 million Israelis have been inoculated, including 422,000 people who have had both doses."This is how you beat coronavirus," the health minister said.