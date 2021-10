A total of 1,990 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Friday following 99,857 tests, with a total of 464 patients in serious condition and 195 on respirators.Currently, 3,730,490 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,679,203 having had the second dose and 6,178,366 having had just the first dose.The death toll stands at 7,894.