Defense Ministry forms will replace 'mom' and 'dad' with 'parent 1 and 2'

The Defense Ministry forms will replace sections for mother's name and father's name with "parent 1" and "parent 2," the ministry announced on Thursday.The change was made at the instruction of Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz who said that, "this is a symbolic and important step on our part - the part of "the State" to recognize the requests of families and their ways of life. I have asked all Blue and White ministers to start this work in their ministries, so that we can give all citizens, in all ministries, the sense that they are a part."